Man (20s) killed in early morning car crash in Co Sligo

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident that occurred on a local road at Rathbraughan

The man's body was brought to Sligo Hospital

A man in his early 20s has been killed in an early morning car crash in Co Silgo.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision this morning.

Gardaí at Sligo said they are investigating the incident that occurred on a local road at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town.

“A male aged in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene,” gardai said.

"The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The local Coroner has been notified.

"The scene and car have been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene at Rathbraughan, Sligo to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.