Man (20s) killed and teenager injured in two-car collision in Co Clare

Gardai have appealed for witnesses following the crash last night.
Stock images of Garda Crime scene tape.© PA

Niall DonaldSunday World

A man has been killed and a teenager seriously injured after a two-car collision on a stretch of road between Limerick and Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to attend the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the R463 in Parteen, Co.Clare last night.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred shortly before 10pm.

A man, aged in his 20s, received fatal injuries from the collision and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. His body has since been taken to the Morgue at University Hospital Limerick.

A second man, in his late teens, and from the same vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A garda spokesman said a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is scheduled to take place this morning.

"Local diversions remain in place. “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them. “Anyone with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”.


