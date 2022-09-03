Man (20s) dies in Wexford after collision at level crossing
A man in his 20s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford last night.
The collision occurred at the level crossing, Mayglass, Co Wexford, at approximately 10.25pm.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene but the driver, a man in his 20s who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more
The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination, which was conducted by forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Mayglass area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Wexford garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
rapist released | Serial sex offender Francis Sweeney walks free after jail term for attack on homeless woman
super-cartel | Kinahan gang ally Raffaele Imperiale claims extradition from Dubai to Italy was ‘kidnapping'
Bailed | Exposed: OAP charged with sexually abusing two girls in Northern Ireland
fatal injuries | Tributes pour in for Henry de Bromhead's teen jockey son Jack (13) after Glenbeigh tragedy
Brook’ of the Irish | Garth Brooks: Croke Park is ready as fans gear up for five night Dublin spectacular
NEW RELEASE | Brooke Scullion reveals Eurovision gave her huge boost as she debuts new single Heartbreaker
BRUTAL ASSAULT | Boy (16) fighting for his life after Dublin Leaving Cert party stabbing
One night man | Dear Angela: Is it OK to leave after sex or do I have to stay the night?
bouncing back | Erik ten Hag has inspired a quick-fire revival – but now he faces a big test
Kneecap preform to a packed crowed at Electric Picnic