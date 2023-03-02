Man (20s) dies in horrific early morning crash in Thurles, Co Tipperary
Gardaí said there were two other people in the car at the time but no other injuries have been reported
A man has died in a horrific car crash in the early hours of this morning in, Co Tipperary.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at College Green in Thurles at approximately 3.15am.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics, but was later pronounced dead.
His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. A post-mortem will take place in due course.
Read more
Gardaí said there were two other people in the car at the time but no other injuries have been reported.
A technical examination of the scene is underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
‘vicious and cruel’ | Man who told woman he would bury her on farm and splashed acid in her face jailed
ADDICTION BATTLE | Agoraphobic Dublin thief who tapped stolen bank card ‘struggles greatly’ in public
'Condolences' | Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting death of Bishop David O’Connell
Tragedy | Man (20s) dies in horrific early morning crash in Thurles, Co Tipperary
Good News | Dublin Fire Brigade help deliver another baby in Rathfarnham
HELICOPTER CHASE | Serial armed carjacking suspect arrested after garda pursuit across two counties
nut job | Face of man who shot friend ‘in the balls’ with a crossbow after three-day bender
'Delays' | Motorists advised to take ‘alterative routes’ after crash on N5 road in Roscommon
compassion | Missing Amy Fitzpatrick's aunt thanks Tánaiste Micheál Martin as he agrees to help
Extreme Level | Dacia introduces new sleep pack and trim level for happy campers