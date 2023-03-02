Tragedy | 

Man (20s) dies in horrific early morning crash in Thurles, Co Tipperary

The man's body was brought to University Hospital Limerick

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man has died in a horrific car crash in the early hours of this morning in, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at College Green in Thurles at approximately 3.15am.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics, but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí said there were two other people in the car at the time but no other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene is underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


