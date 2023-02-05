Man (20s) dies, driver injured in road crash in Newbridge, Co Galway
The driver of the car, also aged in his 20s, was injured in the collision and is receiving treatment in hospital.
One man has died and another has been injured in a car crash in Co Galway this afternoon.
The incident, involving one vehicle, happened on the N63 in Ballinasloe at around 12.45pm.
A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car died at the scene. His body has been brought to Portiuncula University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.
The driver of the car, also aged in his 20s, was injured in the collision and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Read more
The road is closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who was travelling on the N63, the main road between Roscommon and Galway, between 12.20pm and 1pm this afternoon and who has camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
movie on up | Banshees of Inisherin wins five prizes at London Critics’ Circle film awards
TRAGEDY | Man (20s) dies, driver injured in road crash in Newbridge, Co Galway
Red card | Former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan booted off RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars
'NO WARNING' | Daniel O’Donnell ‘in complete shock’ after sister Kathleen’s sudden death at 67
JOE BLOW | RTÉ’s Liveline is Ireland’s most complained about show with ten complaints in 2022
FAMILY HORROR | ‘Dodgy drugs’ fears as 37-year-old twins discovered lying side by side at house party
'OVER' | Vanessa Feltz ‘disappointed and shocked’ after ending 16-year relationship
Fast and Furious | Speeding motorists hit with €160 fines and penalty points amid bank holiday crackdown
Not Fair | Tommy Tiernan Show viewers ‘furious’ over ‘rude’ Fair City question
'SCARY EXPERIENCE' | Dublin’s ‘Mr Pride’ reveals how ‘balcony bingo’ led to throat cancer diagnosis