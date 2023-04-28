Man (20s) dies and two others rescued in swimming tragedy off Waterford coast
A Garda spokesperson said that around 1.30pm a report was received: “that a number of individuals had gotten into difficulty while swimming.”
A man in his 20s has died after a drowning accident, which saw several people in difficulty in the water.
The young man was swimming in Whiting Bay, Ardmore, Co Waterford, this afternoon along with several others.
He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) but was pronounced dead.
The spokespersons added: “The Coast Guard removed three people from the water. One of these individuals, a man aged in his early 20s, was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
“No other injuries have been reported at this time. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident and Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter 117 was dispatched from Waterford.
Ardmore and Youghal coastguard units, along with Youghal RNLI also participated in the operation.
