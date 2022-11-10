Man (20s) dies after suspected assault in Waterford

He lost his eight day battle for life in the early hours of this morning

The man, who is in his late 20s, died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he had been in a critical condition after being transferred from Waterford.

He lost his eight day battle for life in the early hours of this morning. It is understood the man died at CUH having failed to regain consciousness.

The deceased has an address in Waterford but is understood to be originally from the Malahide area of Dublin.

Gardaí said the nature of their investigation into the death will now be determined by the results of the post mortem examination.

A full post mortem examination was scheduled to be conducted at Cork Morgue by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The man was rushed to hospital by ambulance on November 2 after being discovered by locals with serious injuries in Tallow in west Waterford.

He had sustained serious head injuries and later underwent emergency surgery at CUH.

Dungarvan gardaí investigated the matter amid concerns the man may have been the victim of a serious assault in the Barrack Street area of the west Waterford town.

The incident is understood to have occurred late on November 2 and into the early hours of November 3. As part of their ongoing investigation, Gardai have spoken to a number of individuals who were in the Barrack Street area of Tallow at the time. Gardai have also attempted to trace the movements of the deceased on the evening in question and have studied CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area.

The scene was sealed off and a full forensic examination was conducted by Garda Technical Bureau officers.

Dungarvan gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Barrack Street area of Tallow at the time and who may have witnessed or heard anything untoward is asked to contact them on (058) 48600.

A person of interest in the case is believed to have travelled from Lismore to Tallow by bus on the evening before the incident and anyone who travelled on that bus has been asked to contact Gardaí.

A man in his 30s is currently before the courts in relation to the alleged assault in Tallow.