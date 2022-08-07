Man (20s) dies after crash between car and 4x4 near Skibbereen in west Cork

It’s the second road tragedy over the weekend

A man in his mid-20s died after a crash involving a car and a 4x4 on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen in Cork at 10:20pm on Saturday night.

The casualty, who was driving the car, was treated at the scene by emergency services but was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged.

The driver of the 4x4, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.