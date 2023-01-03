Man (20s) dies after car hits parked vehicle and wall in Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Shortly before 9.30pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a car struck a parked vehicle and a wall while traveling on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad.
A man has died following a road traffic collision in Mullingar, Co Westmeath yesterday.
Shortly before 9.30pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a car struck a parked vehicle and a wall while travelling on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad.
The two occupants were treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.
A passenger in the car, a man aged 20 years, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Read more
The driver, a man also aged 20 years, was taken by ambulance to the Regional Hospital Mullingar. His injuries are not life threatening.
The parked car was unoccupied at the time.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and the road at the crash site is currently closed.
Local traffic diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also asking motorists video footage, including dash cam, who were travelling on the R148 in either direction at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Today's Headlines
'Devastating' | Young man (20s) killed in Galway farm accident named locally as Colie Kearney
'mad' | RTÉ legend Dave Fanning says Gerry Ryan would be ‘cancelled’ if he were alive today
Facial wounds | Teen accused of double rape left with ‘significant injury’ after ‘reprisal attack’, court told
happy holly-days | Holly Carpenter shares snaps of romantic New Year’s trip to Morocco
objections | Tyrone man with 86 convictions who ‘threw knife at his mum and assaulted cops’ granted bail
Normal People | Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie spotted on coffee date in London
'frightening' | Man who stalked ex partner by climbing up pipe and crawling into her home avoids jail
tone deaf | Wolfe Tones singer says it’s ‘ridiculous’ Leinster Rugby issued apology for playing 'up the RA'
no excuse | UFC chief Dana White issues apology after being captured slapping his wife on film
battle | Cork mum fights to raise €300k to get daughter (16) to Florida for life-changing surgery