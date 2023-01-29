RIP | 

Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Belfast city centre

Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.

The PSNI has appealed for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)© Niall Carson

Jonathan McCambridge, PAPA Media

A man in his 20s has died in Belfast city centre following a collision involving a bus.

The collision, involving a bus and a male pedestrian, occurred shortly before 7.40pm.

The man died from his injuries.

The bus driver was spoken to at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their inquiries, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.


