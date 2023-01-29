Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Belfast city centre
Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.
A man in his 20s has died in Belfast city centre following a collision involving a bus.
Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.
The collision, involving a bus and a male pedestrian, occurred shortly before 7.40pm.
The man died from his injuries.
The bus driver was spoken to at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their inquiries, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.
Today's Headlines
RAM-PAGE | Uninsured driver mounted footpath and rammed PSNI car injuring officers in Tyrone
'Gentleman' | Funeral details for tragic Kilkenny GAA star James Nolan (34) announced
dumb luck | Pipe bomb ‘delivery boy’ who blew off his fingers has daily reminder of stupidity, court told
Brazen thief caught on CCTV breaking into Navan restaurant
DON THE WARPATH | Donald Trump ‘more angry than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House bid
TRAGEDY | At least 10 children dead and more missing after boat capsizes in dam in Pakistan
Revealed | How Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale used encrypted phones to move millions in cash and drugs
RIP | Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Belfast city centre
vile insults | Anti asylum seeker protestors call Leinster rugby fans pretentious c***s at Ballsbridge rally
Inside Dublin’s tent city on banks of River Tolka