Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Belfast city centre

A man in his 20s has died in Belfast city centre following a collision involving a bus.

Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.

The collision, involving a bus and a male pedestrian, occurred shortly before 7.40pm.

The man died from his injuries.

The bus driver was spoken to at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their inquiries, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.