Man (20s) dead and another injured after being hit by Dublin/Belfast train in Co Meath

A man in his 20s has died and another was injured after they were struck by a train on the Dublin/Belfast rail line last night.

The incident happened shortly before 9.30pm about one km north of Gormanstown train station in Co Meath.

It has been reported that the men had been attempting to cross the rail line when they were hit by the 20.50 Enterprise service from Connolly Station.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan.

The second man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

In an update on social media after 10pm, Irish Rail said that Northern commuter services were operating to and from Balbriggan only and efforts to source bus transfers north of Balbriggan had not been successful.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail says the line reopened around 4.15am and services are running as normal this morning.

Gardai said emergency services attended an incident on the train line yesterday evening, Wednesday 14th September 2022.

“Shortly before 9.30pm, a train collided with two men,” gardai said. “One of these men, aged in his 20s, received treatment but was later pronounced deceased. His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Navan mortuary.

“A second man received treatment at the scene for his injuries.”