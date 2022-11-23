Man (20s) arrested after fatal hit and run in Co Tipperary released from custody
Shortly after 1am, gardaí were alerted to reports of a man who had been found on the side of the R433 road near Clonmore Village
A man arrested following a fatal hit and run at Clonmore, Co Tipperary in the early hours of Monday morning has been released from custody.
The man, aged in his 20s, was quizzed at Thurles Garda Station following the incident but gardai say he has now been released from custody without charge.
A file will be prepared for the DPP.
Shortly after 1am, gardaí were alerted to reports of a man who had been found on the side of the R433 road near Clonmore Village.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí had earlier appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
“Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning, 21st November, 2022 between 1am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” they said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
