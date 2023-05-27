Man (20s) appears in court accused of murdering his stepdad in Co Wexford

The accused is further charged with obstructing a garda and with assaulting a garda

A man has appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court charged with the murder of Michal Gladyszewski in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Adrian Zelek, of Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy is accused of murdering his stepdad at their home on Thursday, May 25.

The accused, who appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton, is further charged with obstructing a garda and with assaulting a garda at Enniscorthy Garda Station on Saturday, May 27.

He is also charged with two counts of attempting to escape from Enniscorthy Garda Station while in garda custody, once on May 26 and again on May 27.

Zelek is also charged with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a dispute at Westbury Woods, The Moyne, Enniscorthy on Thursday, May 25.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hayes, from Enniscorthy Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said he arrested the defendant at Westbury Woods at 9.45pm on Thursday, May 25.

The court heard the defendant made no reply when charged with the offences.

Judge Staunton noted the severity of the charges and said “there is no question of bail”.

Solicitor, Marie Murphy asked for a psychological assessment to be carried out on her client. The judge then remanded the defendant in custody to appear before Gorey District Court again on June 1.

He also directed that he receive any medical and psychological support as deemed necessary while in custody.