Man (20s) admitted to hospital following serious assault in Co Louth

A man has been hospitalised following a serious assault in Co Louth yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the incident which occurred in the Rampart Lane area of Dundalk town centre at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 20s, received serious injuries and was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of Rampart Lane, Dundalk, between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday 6th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.