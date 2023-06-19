‘Malicious fires’ damage acres of woodland at Wicklow nature reserve
The Chief Executive of Wexford County Council has voiced his frustrations in relation to a series of malicious fires which damaged acres of woodland at the Raven Point Nature Reserve in recent weeks.
Following on from Independent councillor Leonard Kelly’s calls for greater security and some kind of “early warning system” for fires in the woods, Cllr Garry Laffan asked the Chief Executive at the June meeting if the local authority could be more “proactive” in tackling the problem.
"The landowner adjacent there is very worried about the situation,” he said. “We need to do something.”
Mr Enright responded by stating that the fires were no accident.
"These were malicious fires and they were started by human hands,” he said. “People are doing this on purpose.
"We now want to see if we can put some kind of surveillance in place. There is a very real risk there, particularly in the dry weather we’ve been having.”
Mr Enright added that a collaborative approach would be needed between the council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to ensure that incidents like this were prevented going forward.
