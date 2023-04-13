Male pedestrian (70s) dies after collision with van in Cork village

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a van in a Cork village this morning.

The collision took place at approximately 8.30am this morning, Thursday 13 April, on Main Street in Unionhall, Co Cork.

The male pedestrian (70s) was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”