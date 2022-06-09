Male pedestrian (30s) in serious condition after being struck by car in Dublin
A male pedestrian in his 30s is being treated in hospital after he was struck by a car in Mulhuddart, Dublin yesterday evening.
The crash occurred on the Old Navan Road at approximately 8.15pm.
The man was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
A garda spokesman said the Old Navan Road was closed yesterday evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.
He said: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.
"Any person who was in the area of the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart yesterday evening between 7.50pm and 8.20pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Statio
