Male pedestrian (30s) dies following road traffic crash in Co Tipperary

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car in Co Tipperary.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning on the R445 (Old Dublin Road) in Lisbunny, near Nenagh.

The R445 in Lisbunny is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the areas of Tyone, Thurles Road, Rathmartin and the R445 at Lisbunny between 9.30am and 10.45am are asked to contact gardaí.

In addition to this, Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling from Nenagh town in the direction of Toomevara via the R445 between 9.30am and 10.45am to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.