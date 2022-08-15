Male passenger (30s) dies after car hits tree in Co Wexford

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision that occurred in the townland of Bargy Commons, Cleariestown on the R733

A man, aged in his early 30s, died after the car he was travelling in hit a tree in Co Wexford last night.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision that occurred in the townland of Bargy Commons, Cleariestown on the R733, at approximately 10.40pm on Sunday night, August 14.

No other vehicles were involved.

"A male passenger (early 30s) was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His body was removed from the scene to Waterford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The male driver of the car (late 30s) was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel,” a garda spokesperson said.

They added: "The R733 at Bargy Commons, Cleariestown, Co Wexford is currently closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place. This road will remain closed this morning Monday, until the examination has concluded.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.