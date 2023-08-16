Male cyclist dies following collision with car in Co Clare

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident

A male cyclist has died following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Baunmore, Co Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which took place on the N67 Kilkee to Moyasta Road at approximately 12.30pm today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will carry out an examination of the scene.

The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.