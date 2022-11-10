Male cyclist (20s) in critical condition after being hit by lorry in Dublin
The man was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital following the incident that occurred at approximately 4pm on the South Bank Road
A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a lorry in south Dublin yesterday evening.
The man, in his 20s, was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital following the incident that occurred at approximately 4pm on the South Bank Road at the junction with the White bank Road in Dublin 4.
No other injuries were reported, a garda spokesperson said.
The scene was preserved and an examination was conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators, however, the road has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the South Bank Road or the Whitebank Road between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available,” they said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
