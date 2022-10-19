Majority of people in Ireland would like to see pets in the workplace, survey finds

A total of 56 per cent of people believe that companies that have a pet-friendly policy are more attractive places to work

Nicola Forde, Corporate Affairs Manager at Mars Ireland, and Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA

Brid Sweeney with her two ISPCA rescue dogs, Zeusey and Carmen

A majority of people currently searching for new opportunities would like to see pets in the workplace.

A new survey shows how respondents believe that having a pet in the office would bring multiple benefits to their work-life including stress relief, and better mental health support while helping to create a more relaxed and fun atmosphere.

A total of 56 per cent of people believe that companies that have a pet-friendly policy are more attractive places to work, according to the study published today by the ISPCA and Mars Petcare.

For more than one in four (27 per cent) a pet-friendly policy would even influence their choice of where to work.

The research conducted by Mars Ireland is part of the Better Cities For Pets programme which helps cities become more pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with animals.

The programme includes a guide for cities to introduce pet friendly infrastructure, an assessment tool, and a city certification programme which celebrates communities that recognise the importance of pets and are making progress toward being more pet-friendly.

Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA, said the insights from the research are fascinating.

Nicola Forde, Corporate Affairs Manager at Mars Ireland, and Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA

“It sheds light on social, economic and health impacts of pet ownership in Ireland,” he said.

“The ISPCA is constantly looking for loving homes to adopt or foster pets that are rescued and rehabilitated by the ISPCA for rehoming

“What this research highlights are the benefits of pet ownership not only to the welfare of the rescued pet, but also to the health and well-being of the family.

"This is particularly timely and important in a post-Covid return-to-the-office environment where there may be doubts about adopting a pet.”

While pets may be a frequent feature in restaurants in the UK and across Europe, over half (53 per cent) of respondents felt that there were not enough pet-friendly hospitality locations or businesses in their local area across Ireland.

Dublin fared better with pet owners reporting greater satisfaction (53 per cent) with the selection of pet-friendly amenities on their doorstep.

Some 43 per cent of respondents said that establishments with dog friendly policies would increase the likelihood of them going out to eat, while 28 per cent of people say they would check if a hotel has a dog-friendly policy in place before booking.

Seven in ten agreed that there are pet friendly parks in their vicinity, rising to 85 per cent in Dublin, while almost two-thirds felt that transport in their area was not pet friendly.

Nicola Forde, Corporate Affairs Manager at Mars Ireland, said: “This first-of-its-kind survey looks closely at all areas of pet ownership in Ireland.

"And the results show us that pets are becoming increasingly popular and playing a bigger part of daily life in Ireland - and are proving to be an important consideration for people when choosing where to live and work.

“Pet ownership is at an all-time high, yet our integration and provision of pet-friendly spaces and places remains low.

"We are proud at Mars to promote pet-friendly living through our Better Cities For Pets programme which strives to support and guide local areas, workplaces and businesses to adopt pet-friendly policies and infrastructure to allow the happy co-existence of pets and people in everyday life.

By doing so, it can benefit our physical and mental health, our productivity and our overall wellbeing.”