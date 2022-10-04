Major traffic delays across Dublin after a series of collisions lead to grid lock

Commuters are experiencing long delays on a number of major thoroughfares in the capital.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Lucan.

Heavy traffic has been reported across Dublin this morning after a series of crashes lead to grid lock on major roads.

Commuters were experiencing long delays after crashes were reported on the M1 near Dublin airport and on the N4 near Liffey Valley.

On Twitter, Live Drive also reported that a collision on Swords Road outside Whitehall Church lead to lane 1 being blocked and that delays were ‘building’.

Earlier, a serious collision on the N4 inbound between J2 Liffey Valley and J1 M50 lead to lane three being blocked off – leading to heavy traffic in Lucan Village,.

This crash has caused major long delays on the M50 stretching back as far as Junction 4 – the Ballymun exit.

Emergency services are at the scene on the N4and the lane has now been cleared.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services are attending the scene of a two car road traffic incident on the N4 at Junction 2 that occurred this morning, the 4th October 2022 at 7am.

“There are no further details at this time.”

Heavy traffic is also being reported following a crash on the M1 southbound between J2 Airport and J1 M50/M1 blocking one lane for city centre

Also, a separate collision has been reported on the M50 Southbound between J12 and J13.