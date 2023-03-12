INVESTIGATION | 

Major police search operation ongoing at abandoned farm in Derry

ATO officers with search dogs have been focusing on a shed during the operation.

Police and ATO at the scene of a major search operation in Derry (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Kevin ScottBelfast Telegraph

A major search operation is ongoing on the outskirts of the Creggan area of Derry.

Police and ammunition technical officers (ATO) are searching land at an abandoned farm site close to the Magowan Park area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity conducted a search in the Brae Head Road of Derry on Sunday, March 12.”

sundayworld.com understands the intelligence-led operation comes following an upsurge in dissident republican activity in the area.


