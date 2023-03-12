Major police search operation ongoing at abandoned farm in Derry
ATO officers with search dogs have been focusing on a shed during the operation.
A major search operation is ongoing on the outskirts of the Creggan area of Derry.
Police and ammunition technical officers (ATO) are searching land at an abandoned farm site close to the Magowan Park area of the city.
ATO members with search dogs have been focusing on a shed during the operation.
Read more
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity conducted a search in the Brae Head Road of Derry on Sunday, March 12.”
sundayworld.com understands the intelligence-led operation comes following an upsurge in dissident republican activity in the area.
Today's Headlines
INVESTIGATION | Major police search operation ongoing at abandoned farm in Derry
FUR GOD'S SAKE | School hit by bizarre claims students that ‘identifying as cats’ refused to use toilets
'Huge admiration' | Ukrainian model tells Tommy Tiernan of guilt at leaving parents after Russian invasion
ONLY BANS | Dear Denise: I want to join OnlyFans but my man says it’s as bad as cheating
RADIO SILENCE | BBC ‘sorry’ as shows cancelled after pundit boycott in support of Gary Lineker
Filthy farmer | Farmer locked up after allegedly breaching order by sending sex texts to girl (11)
COL OF DUTY | Colin Farrell’s family affair as he brings most of his immediate relations to Oscars
tragedy | Woman (20s) dies, man and two children injured in horrific Limerick crash
going for gold | 2fm DJ Carl Mullan to run Dublin City Marathon after Dancing With The Stars
done deal | Katie Taylor to fight Chantelle Cameron in 3Arena homecoming fight