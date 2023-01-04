Major makeover to start on Liffey Street in Dublin city
A new and improved ‘pedestrian plaza’ beside the iconic Ha’penny Bridge is on the horizon for Liffey Street.
One of Dublin city’s busiest streets is set to have a major makeover – with works beginning at the end of the month.
Plans reveal the road will be transformed for tourists travelling over the bridge as trees will spruce up newly-widened footpaths.
Over 30,000 people pass through the street every day – with 2,500 cars adding to the bustling traffic – Dublin City Council says.
As “an important link between the north and south city centre tourist precincts,” the makeover is a must-have.
Under the plans, through traffic will be maintained as much as possible, though some temporary closures will be necessary.
Benches, new footpaths, bollards, bicycle stands and a more pedestrian-friendly “ambiance” are set to transform the street.
People crossing the Ha’penny Bridge from Temple Bar will alight onto the new-and-improved Liffey Street – with the pedestrian area to extend as far as Abbey Street.
The leafy-green plans also go beyond surface-level as new gas mains, water mains, surface water sewers and lighting will replace those pre-existing on the street.
The construction is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024.
Work was supposed to begin on the street on January 9 though delays on the construction of Motel One on Liffey Street Upper has pushed the start date to Monday 23 January.
The first of the lavish hotels to hit Irish shores has experienced “unexpected delays” according to Dublin City Council.
Tourists can already book to stay in the seven-storey boutique hotel from April 2023.
