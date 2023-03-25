Major fire causes ‘catastrophic damage’ at Wexford furniture premises
The fire broke out at around 10.30am, with dark clouds of smoke seen billowing from the premises.
David LoobyNew Ross Standard
Emergency services are at the scene of a major fire at a large industrial plant in New Wexford.
A fire has broken out at a furniture premises at New Ross, County Wexford
