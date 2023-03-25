BLAZE OUTBREAK | Major fire causes ‘catastrophic damage’ at Wexford furniture premises

The fire broke out at around 10.30am, with dark clouds of smoke seen billowing from the premises.

The fire at the Culcita plant near New Ross, Co Wexford. Photo: Cian Foley

