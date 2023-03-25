BLAZE OUTBREAK | 

Major fire causes ‘catastrophic damage’ at Wexford furniture premises

The fire broke out at around 10.30am, with dark clouds of smoke seen billowing from the premises.

The fire at the Culcita plant near New Ross, Co Wexford. Photo: Cian Foley

The fire at the Culcita plant near New Ross, Co Wexford. Photo: Cian Foley

The fire at the Culcita plant near New Ross, Co Wexford. Photo: Cian Foley

The fire at the Culcita plant near New Ross, Co Wexford.

David LoobyNew Ross Standard

Emergency services are at the scene of a major fire at a large industrial plant in New Wexford.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos