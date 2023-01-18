Major damage to Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street after late-night ram raid

The front of the Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street in Dublin. Photo: Barry Whyte/Newstalk from Twitter: @BarryWhyte85

Thieves have rammed the Hugo Boss outlet on Dublin’s Grafton Street in a late-night raid.

They made off with an unknown quantity of clothing after the raid that happened in the early hours of Wednesday on the capital’s main shopping street.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the raid at the St Stephen's Green end of the street, between South Anne Street and Chatham Street, just after 4.30am.

There is extensive damage to the front of the building, which has been cordoned off.

Newstalk reporter Barry Whyte has posted video footage from the scene on his Twitter page.

Gardaí are now hunting the raiders, who used a car to ram the front of the shop.

More to follow...