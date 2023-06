The footage was recorded by James Garvey of Rossnowlagh Surf School

Majestic Giant Humpback whale spotted in Donegal Bay for first time in almost 25 years by Rossnowlagh Surf School

A humpback whale named Spot has been seen off the coast of County Donegal.

It is the first time this species has been recorded in waters off the north west for almost 25 years.

www.rossnowlaghsurfschool.com