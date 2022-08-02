Lynsey Bennett in tears and ‘hurt’ as pleas for treatment ignored

Lynsey was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

Lynsey Bennett has said that she’s “triggered” and “very hurt” that her pleas to receive infusions have been ignored by politicians.

The Cervical Check campaigner, who travelled to Germany earlier this year to receive life-saving treatment, told of her frustration after seeing that a TD she “begged” to help her make these infusions available in Ireland had offered his condolences to a grieving family online.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the mum-of-two was visibly upset as she explained: “I’m just so emotional and I can’t stop crying. It has just really triggered something in me seeing him give his condolences to a family and just like... don’t ever give your condolences to mine.

“I know my body has been suffering so much without those infusions, especially with the extremely traumatic and hard thing that I’ve done to try and help heal from in the past.

“And I knew that my body [would] be triggered and stressed and very hurt and it’s exactly what I did. Now it’s about building back up. I’m supposed to be back.”

Lynsey, who is mum to Zoe (13) and Hailee (8), then said that she was whisking her kids off to Ibiza for a holiday as it’s the “only place” she doesn’t feel ill.

“I’m heading back to Ibiza with the kids in the morning because for the first time in a month it’s the only place I felt no pain. I’m going to go and I’m going to put myself together.

“I’m spending time with my kids and my cousin Rachel and I’m going to try sort out how the hell I can get these infusions to Ireland from an EU country... saving me again and prolonging my life.

“Sorry for the tears,” she added.

It comes after the Longford native celebrated her 34th birthday over the bank holiday weekend.

Sharing a photo with her birthday cake, she said that the best present she could get would be “if I could have my Germany infusions allowed here to give me a chance to see 35.”

Lynsey was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

She recently travelled to Ibiza with some pals, including singer Una Healy, telling her followers that she cried on the plane just thinking about the fact she is still alive.

She also paid tribute to her late friend Georgie, who she was originally meant to travel to the Balearic island with but who sadly passed away before she got the chance.

"Nearly 3 years ago my beautiful friend Georgie booked to go with me to fulfil my dream but devastatingly she gained her wings and we didn't get to go till now," she said.

"I could feel her beside me just smiling and taking in the view."