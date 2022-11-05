Lucky Mayo punter scoops €500,000 EuroMillions win

It’s the second massive lotto win in Mayo this week.

A lucky punter in Mayo has scooped a €500,000 prized in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The player nabbed the top prize after buying their ticket through Lottery.ie.

It is the 23rd EuroMillions Plus top prize win of €500,000 so far this year.

The National Lottery confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Mayo ticket holder.

The online winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Friday’s (6th November) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 07, 12, 14, 33, 45.

There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday night which was worth over €160 million. The winning ticket was sold in France.

It’s the second massive lotto win in Mayo this week. On Thursday, a Daily Millon top prize of €1 million was won in Turlough Village, outside Castlebar.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a week it has been for Mayo lottery wins! This online player is the second player to win a life-changing lottery prize this week following our Daily Million top prize win of €1 million, also in Mayo last Thursday.”

“We are encouraging all our online players in Co. Mayo to check their National Lottery accounts and tickets very carefully today to see if they are the latest EuroMillions Plus top prize winner,” they added.