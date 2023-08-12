Lucky Lotto winner in Limerick becomes Ireland’s 26th millionaire overnight

The National Lottery has urged players nationwide to check their tickets

A lucky Lotto winner has woken up in Limerick this morning to find they’ve become Ireland’s 26th millionaire.

The €1 million was scooped online in the Treaty County overnight following a special EuroMillions event.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s €39 million EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 to one lucky online player in Limerick, is I-PPB-77670.

However, the lucky Limerick player wasn’t the only winner in Friday night’s special EuroMillions draw as a €500,000 winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen service station in Millennium Park in Naas, Co. Kildare.

The winning numbers in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 09, 16, 20, 33, 49.

There was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot which was worth over €39 million which means that next Tuesday’s jackpot draw is heading for €50 million.

With over 57,000 prize winners in Ireland in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery has urged players nationwide to check their tickets and online accounts carefully to see if they are one of the big winners.

Both of the big winners from the draw should contact the National Lottery Prize Claim team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be claimed.