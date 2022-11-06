Lucky Lotto player wins €142k in Match 5 + Bonus draw

While there was no winner of the Lotto €3,973,425 jackpot last night, more than 104,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

One lucky punter scooped a whopping €142,616 after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

While there was no winner of the Lotto €3,973,425 jackpot last night, over 100,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 18, 20, 23, and 43 with the bonus number 25.

Meanwhile, 22 lucky players each received a cool €1,451 in the Match 5 draw.

There were 56 winners of the Match 4 + Bonus prize, each taking home €143, and 1096 people claimed €47 in the Match 4 draw.

Over 1,5000 prizes of €23 were scooped up in the Match 3 + Bonus Lotto draw, while a whopping 18,425 received €9 in last night’s Match 3 draw.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1,000,000. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 15, 23, 24, 35, and bonus number 27.

But one lucky player did manage to take home the €5,000 Match 5 + Bonus in the Lotto Plus draw, while 20 others were each awarded €500.

There was also no winner of the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top reward this week. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 15, 24, 29, 30 and the bonus number was 17.

One person won the €2,500 Lotto Plus 2 Match 5 + Bonus prize, while 33 players won €250 each in the Match 5 draw.

A total of 89 winners secured €500 each in the Raffle draw last night, with the winning number being 9060.