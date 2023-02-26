Lucky Limerick Lotto player scoops up €5.6m jackpot

The winning ticket was purchased either online or on the National Lottery app.

A Limerick Lotto player has become a millionaire after scooping up Saturday night’s jackpot of more than €5.5 million.

The National Lottery are today urging all online Lotto players in Limerick to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s third Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The lucky punter is now €5,604,203 richer, with the winning ticket purchased either online or on the National Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, 25 February, draw were: 4, 6, 14, 20, 22, 33 and the bonus number 45.

In total, more 99,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws last night, including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, who each received a whopping €27,537.

One jetsetter got their weekend off to a flying start after buying their winning Match 5 plus Bonus ticket in Spar at Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport.

The second winning ticket was sold at XL Headlines in Corrib Shopping Centre, Co Galway.

The National Lottery is urging all Lotto players to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of the €5.6 million jackpot or Match 5 plus bonus prizes of €27,537.

The winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Speaking this morning, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “What an amazing weekend for one of our online players Limerick who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €5.6 million in their possession!

It’s the second Lotto Jackpot win for the Treaty this year so far. Also, two players from Galway and Dublin matched five numbers and the bonus winning €27,537 each!

“This morning, we are appealing to all our players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible.

“This latest Limerick winner is the 3rd Lotto Jackpot winner of the year and 9th National Lottery millionaire of 2023,” they added.