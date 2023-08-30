Lucky escape for Limerick hit and run victims as video captures dramatic aftermath

It’s understood a number of males fled the scene on foot

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man and woman injured in hit and run in Limerick City

Several persons had a miraculous escape with their lives after two cars were smashed up in a hit and run collision in Limerick City last night.

Gardai appealed for witnesses and said one of the vehicles left the scene at Ballysimon Road.

Video footage of the aftermath of the collision was shared on social media, showing dramatic pictures of a red coloured car destroyed in the impact after it came to a stop on the road having collided with a wall.

It’s understood a number of males fled the scene on foot.

The road was closed by gardai for several hours as emergency services rescued a number of people from the collision wreckage, and Gardai carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Firefighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service used specialised life-saving equipment to cut through one at least one of the vehicles to extract casualties.

A man and a woman who were believed to have been traveling together in one of the vehicles were transferred by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí said they were “investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 8.30pm, Tuesday 29th August 2023 on the Ballysimon Road (R527) in Limerick city”, and that “one of the cars involved failed to remain at the scene”.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.”

A Garda spokeswoman appealed for “any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling in the area between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí”.

“A man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening,” she said.

Several fire engines attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service along with HSE paramedics and local Gardai responded to the scene.

Video footage shared on social media platforms showed several fire engines and ambulances responding to casualties.

Wreckage from the collision was strewn along the roadway as members of the public attempted to help casualties from a vehicle.

The footage also showed how airbags had deployed in a car which appeared to have been completely destroyed in the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Garda station on (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” said the Garda spokeswoman.

“Investigations are ongoing”.