Lucky Donegal player wins quarter of a million in National Lottery

The National Lottery is urging all players in Donegal this morning to check their tickets as one lucky player has scooped last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Doherty’s Centra store in Moville, Donegal.

The winning numbers for light night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 06, 10, 19, 20, 26 and the Bonus was 41.

Gerry Doherty, owner of the winning store said: “Genuinely, we are all delighted up here knowing that one of our customers has won the prize.

"The store and the whole town has been buzzing this weekend with the incredible weather and we’re absolutely made up that this customer is now a quarter of a million euro richer.

"I am lucky to have such an amazing group of staff in the store so I’ll be putting my own lottery bonus payment towards a nice staff party and we too can celebrate our customer’s good fortune.”

There was no winner for the Lotto jackpot which was worth €9,753,814.

Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €10 million.

With over 113,000 winners in Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, the National Lottery is urging players nationwide to check their tickets very carefully.

The Moville ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.