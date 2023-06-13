Loyalist behind ‘world’s largest bonfire’ bid says group have already spent €33k on pallets

David Murray insisted that the tragedy of last year’s bonfire at Larne which saw John Steele fall to his death will not reoccur as all builders are wearing safety harnesses.

Larne's Craigyhill bonfire builders have reached the half way stage in their attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records. A flag with the Bristol bar name on it flies on the bonfire as they are the main sponsors of the pyre.

A TOP loyalist behind the bid to build the world’s biggest ever bonfire has revealed they’ve already spent £29,000 on pallets – and all of the cash was collected legally.

The bonfire where Mr Steele died at Antiville is not being built this year but the nearby Craigyhill bonfire could be the world’s tallest.

“Because of what happened at Antiville last year, the focus has moved to Craigyhill, but the bonfires can’t be compared,” said Murray told the Sunday World.

“Craigyhill is a very different operation. Everyone working on this bonfire is required to wear a harness before setting foot on the bonfire,” he added.

And John Murray also dismissed claims that pallets used in the Craigyhill pyre were stolen.

“That is nonsense.” he said. “We have already paid out £29,000 and I have receipts to prove it.

“The Craigyhill bonfire is a community tradition. And people living here contribute to the cost. It is well known that as soon as the bonfire is over, we begin fundraising for next year.”

Murray – the master bonfire builder – also revealed he has been approached by representatives of a big-time TV show that want to feature building of the pyre.

He also accused a nationalist politician – who questioned the safety of the project – of poking his nose in where it’s not wanted.

Murray blasted back at SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte for contacting the Guinness Book of Records asking them to blacklist the Larne bonfire’s bid to be the world’s tallest.

Last year the bonfire was the tallest at 203ft, but as it was not officially recognised, the tallest remains one built in Austria in 2019 which reached 198 feet.

Murray maintained that plans to have the Craigyhill bonfire entered in the world-acclaimed record bible were still on course.

Cleaning company boss Murray, who was born and brought up the Craigyhill estate, said the SDLP man – who represents North Belfast on Belfast City Council – should have visited the port town before “shouting his mouth off”.

“Carl Whyte is from Belfast which is 20 miles away from here. He’s written to the Guinness Book of Records urging them to have nothing to do with our bonfire.

“But he should have come down here to see for himself and to speak to the people of Craigyhill, before he did anything,” said Murray.

And he insisted: “We have taken all necessary precautions, our safety standards are excellent and we have full community support.”

But SDLP man Carl Whyte welcomed confirmation from the Guinness Book of Records that it has no plans to send a representative to Larne.

He said: “Bonfires are great and of course there should be one in Craigyhill in Larne.

“Bonfires are part of our history. But when they put lives at risk – as was the case in Larne last year – then they need looked at.”

He added: “That’s why I contacted the Guinness Book of Records.”

Last year, the Sunday World revealed how window cleaner John Steele fell to his death when he was accidently struck by a falling pallet while helping to build a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne.

Days later the huge pyre was pulled down as a mark of respect to the dead man’s parents whose home overlooked the bonfire site.

This week, the Craigyhill bonfire was attracting tourists. Australians Mel Bayram and Eileen Young said they had never seen anything like it.

“We are from Queensland and although we have bonfires, we don’t have anything like this,” said Mel.

Eileen added: “We are on a tour of the UK and Ireland. We are staying in Belfast where we heard about the Craigyhill bonfire and we just had to come to see it for ourselves. It’s amazing.”

But last July, after a visit to the Craigyhill and Antivill estates, the Sunday World revealed how youngsters living there were forced to build bonfires or face a beating.

And we also disclosed details of how some young men were forced to chip in £25 per head which went towards the purchase of wooden pallets.

Others told us they had been forced to cough up an additional £20 to pay for the hire of a crane.

And we also interviewed a man who claimed to have severed his links to the South East Antrim UDA. The father of two told us how he quit the seaside town where he had lived all of his life to build a new life for his family in England.

He said he became sickened by a growing paramilitary control of working-class communities in Larne.

“To tell you the truth, when we were young, the bonfire was the most important thing in our lives. The community spirit in the town at that time was fantastic.

“But I became sickened about what happened later. Why did we have to have the biggest bonfire in the world? It’s a lot safer for the community if it’s smaller.

“I began questioning what it was all about. I realised the SEA UDA had taken over the bonfire culture for its own ends.

“If the paramilitaries own the bonfire, then they own the community. And when they own the community, they control the sale of drugs,” he said.