Louth winners of €2.4m Lotto jackpot say bad weather had part to play in good fortune

‘As I got to the shop to buy our Quick Pick ticket, the rain was pouring down so there wasn’t a chance I was getting out of the car in that’

Staff at Tesco in the Long Walk Shopping Centre in Dundalk, Co Louth celebrating after it was announced that their store sold last Saturday's winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,418,002

A member of a Louth syndicate that scoped last weekend’s €2.4 million Lotto jackpot has revealed how they believe the bad weather had a part to play in their good luck.

The local syndicate arrived at Lotto HQ this week to claim their €2,418,002 prize after enjoying a Saturday night to remember last weekend.

The Wee County winners scooped the life-changing amount after purchasing their winning ticket at Tesco in the Longwalk shopping centre in Dundalk for the July 15 Lotto draw.

Ireland’s newest jackpot winners said they were in total shock as they saw their magic numbers appear on screen.

“I was watching the draw live and ticking our numbers off as they came out,” one of them said.

“I really couldn’t believe it when all of our numbers were on the screen in front of me. I was checking and double checking and checking again. I had to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

They added: “It’s surreal to think that we were the only people in the entire country to have the winning numbers last weekend.

“For a few weeks, I was actually thinking of stopping the syndicate,” they admitted. “There’s a lot of organising that goes into it and we had never won big before so I was thinking to myself, is it really worth it?

“We decided to keep going with it for the time being and thank goodness we did. Imagine if we had have given up – we certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in the Winners Room, that’s for sure,” they said.

They also revealed how they believe that the rain last week helped them.

“I feel like the awful weather last week played a big part in our win,” they added.

“As I got to the shop to buy our Quick Pick ticket, the rain was pouring down so there wasn’t a chance I was getting out of the car in that.

“I had to sit and wait for a while to let it ease off. To think, if it hadn’t have been such a wet and dreary day, I might have ended up going into the shop even earlier which could have resulted in us not getting our particular Quick Pick ticket. It was obviously meant to be.”

Meanwhile, everyone has a chance to emulate their success as tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €40 million.

Players dreaming of becoming the next big winners to visit Lotto HQ are advised that tickets can be purchased ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales in-store, at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery app.