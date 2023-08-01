Louth triathlete who died in France will be ‘deeply missed’ by her family

"In all areas of her life, she gave 100pc and her friends, family and colleagues were all touched by her gentle, kind and generous nature”

A Co Louth triathlete who died competing in France “gave 100 percent” to her friends and family and will be “deeply missed”, her heartbreaking death notice has read.

Sarah Fagan from Mountpleasant, Dundalk, who was competing in the Alpe D'Huez Triathlon, was found unresponsive in Lake Verney in the town of Allemon, on Friday.

The 48-year-old is understood to have been pulled from the water before medical officials performed CPR.

The pharmacist, who worked for the HSE in Louth, was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble but passed away after being admitted in a critical condition.

In a notice on RIP.ie, her family said they are still waiting for the repatriation of her remains before announcing funeral details.

"Sarah will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family – parents Tom and Bride Fagan (nee O’Connell); brothers Conall, Vincent and Austin; sisters Hannah and Carmelita; brother-in-law Neil; sisters-in-law Delia, Quyen and Melissa; nieces Eve and Mara and nephews Luke, Thomas, Cillian and Rordan.

“Sarah, who recently celebrated her 20-year anniversary working as a pharmacist for the HSE was a devoted daughter, sister and friend.

"She was also a committed member of the Cuchulainn Cycling Club and Setanta Triathlon Club.

"In all areas of her life, she gave 100pc and her friends, family and colleagues were all touched by her gentle, kind and generous nature.

"Her community is devastated by her loss.

"Repatriation and funeral arrangements will follow. This notice will be updated as information becomes available.”

French media are reporting that an investigation into the cause of the Sarah’s death has been launched and a post-mortem examination will be carried out over the coming days.

Sarah Fagan wearing her Cuchulainn Cycling Club colours.

The Alpe d’Huez Triathlon was established in 2006 and is popular with athletes from all over the world. The long course event comprises a 2.2 kilometre swim, a 115 kilometre cycle and a 22 kilometre run.

Following her tragic death, the Setanta Tiriathlon Club in Dundalk piad tribute to their teammate.

"It is with profound sorrow and shock that we have to announce the passing of our friend and club mate Sarah Fagan.

" Sarah was competing in the Alp D'Huez triathlon on Friday when she got into difficulty in the swim and was airlifted to hospital. She did not recover and sadly passed away on Saturday, July 29, in Grenoble France.”

"Sarah was an integral member of Setanta Triathlon Club and was always first to volunteer her time, get involved in club activities and competitive events. Sarah stood out among her peers as she was always smiling, enthusiastic and willing to help others.

“All her club mates are devastated at Sarah's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends”, the statement added.