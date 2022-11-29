Louth cyclist intentionally knocked off bike by driver is ‘blown away’ by public support

Mark Rogan was injured when a motorist hit him as he cycled down the Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth at around 3pm on Sunday, November 27.

Mark Rogan was injured after being knocked off his bike by a motorist in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon

A GoFundMe appeal set up to help a Louth cyclist who was deliberately knocked off his bike by a “heartless” motorist has raised more than €1,000 in less than a day.

Mark Rogan was injured when the car hit him as he cycled down the Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth at around 3pm on Sunday, November 27.

A “shocking” clip of the incident is circulating on social media, which was recorded by the driver, who can be heard saying, “Know how heartless I am? See him on the bike? Look, look,” before intentionally clipping Mr Rogan with his Volkswagen and driving away laughing.

Read more Motorist films shocking video as he intentionally knocks cyclist off his bike in Louth

Mr Rogan, who works in the L’Isle de France takeaway in the town, was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident.

While his injuries are not life-threatening, it is understood that he broke his collarbone and hurt his arm in the fall.

On Monday, Dundalk man Graham Donnelly set up a GoFundMe page to help Mr Rogan financially as he recovers from his injuries.

The fundraiser has already surpassed its initial goal of €500, with 89 donations racking up over €1,200 in just 24 hours.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Graham said that he wanted to help after seeing the clip of Mr Rogan being knocked off his bike online.

He told of his shock after the fundraiser was inundated with donations from the local community.

“It’s raised over a grand in less than 24 hours. It’s crazy.

“He (Mr Rogan) was blown away by the response and was very appreciative of it, so it’s gone down well on both ends.

“It shows that there’s more good people than bad in this town by the reaction. People were really quick to rally around and wish Mark the best and slam the actions of this individual, whoever he is. Everybody just can’t get their heads around why someone would do that.

“I’m just blown away by everyone’s reaction. It just shows what kind of town it is. Every town has its bad articles but overall, when something like this happens, people really look after each other in this town. We have each other’s back.”

Meanwhile, local councillor Sean Kelly wished Mr Rogan a speedy recovery as he condemned the “horrendous attack”.

“It’s a horrendous attack to happen in broad daylight,” the Fianna Fáil politician told us.

“It’s a scary prospect for people that are out and about, both on bicycles and pedestrians that are walking on the street, that something like this can happen.

“I wish the gentleman in question who has been injured a quick and speedy recovery. I hope he gets well soon and can get back to work.”

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred at approximately 3pm on Sunday, 27th November 2022 on the Castletown Road in Dundalk, County Louth".

“The cyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. Enquiries are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe appeal for Mark Rogan can do so by clicking here.