Lotto players urged to check their pockets for unclaimed €3.5m winning ticket

If you bought a Lottery ticket in Kilbarrack last Friday, check your ticket..you could be a multi-millionaire.

The ticket that is now worth more than €3.5m was purchased in the Mace shop in the Kilbarrack Shopping Centre at the weekend but the National Lottery says they haven't heard from the lucky player yet.

Players have been urged to re-check their ticket very carefully to see if they have become the country’s newest millionaire.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were: 7, 29, 32, 33, 44, 46, and the bonus was 38.

Whoever the lucky winner of the €3,519,138 Lotto jackpot win is, they will become the 4th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

Store owner Rhonda Brophy said she was “absolutely ecstatic” to receive the call from the National Lottery following Saturday’s draw.

“I couldn't believe it when I got the call,” she said. “I thought, ‘oh my goodness after all this time in business, we’ve actually got a winner’.

“It's just unreal. We have to be one of the busiest lottery shops on the Northside, so it's about time one of our customers won.

“We're a locally owned and run business in the shopping centre. We’ll be open 12 years this July and I’ve always wanted one of my customers to win.”

Rhonda added: “I’m looking forward to the buzz and excitement the win is going to create in the shop and community over the next few days.

“I’ll be reminding all our customers to empty our their old trouser pockets and check their tickets! I really hope it’s one of my regulars, but whoever it is, I wish them the very best of luck and hope they spend their winnings wisely.”

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has also urged players in the Dublin 5 area to check their Lotto tickets to see if they have become Ireland’s fourth lottery millionaire of 2023.

“What an amazing start to the year it’s been with four brand new lottery millionaires made in the month of January already,” the spokesperson said.

“This is also the second Lotto Jackpot winner of the year so far. We are still waiting for the winner of Saturday’s Lotto Jackpot prize to come forward, so we are encouraging all of our players to check their tickets carefully.”

If you are the lucky winner, make sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the Prize Claims Team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize.