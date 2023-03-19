Lotto player in east of the country wins jackpot of nearly €4m
The National Lottery is urging participants in the county to check their tickets
Jonathan McCambridgePA Media
A Lotto player from Co Meath has won more than €3.9 million in Saturday night’s draw.
The National Lottery is urging participants in the county to check their tickets.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 05, 09, 11, 13, 24, 47 and the bonus ball was 41.
The National Lottery said the location of the store that sold the €3,987,540 jackpot winning ticket will be revealed in the coming days.
Today's Headlines
CRECHE PEST DUMMY | Far-right dog-kicker charged after confronting Dublin creche over kids’ rainbow painting
Motherly love | Rosanna Davison and other Irish celebs celebrate their mums on Mother’s Day
Brookie’s favourite | Dancing With The Stars judge gives verdict on finalists – Brooke Scullion one to beat
Biggie pals | Steven Gerrard poses with Kinahan footsoldier after Paddy’s Day party in Conor McGregor’s pub
Two Faced | Facial recognition software gives verdict on Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann
Feeling tense | Dear Mary: I’m a married man and considering sex with my male masseur. Am I bisexual?
Cartel gunman | ‘New INLA’ boss Gerard Mackin to serve time with Kinahan allies instead of dissidents
KIN IT TO WIN | Kin star Sam Keeley reveals ‘people are surprised I’m not a madman like Viking’
'entrusted' | Personal trainer turned cocaine courier handed fine and points for speeding
exam time | Pat Spillane gives his mid-term report on every county in the Allianz Football League