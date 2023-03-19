Lotto luck | 

Lotto player in east of the country wins jackpot of nearly €4m

The National Lottery is urging participants in the county to check their tickets

A Lotto player from Co Meath has won more than €3.9 million in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 05, 09, 11, 13, 24, 47 and the bonus ball was 41.

The National Lottery said the location of the store that sold the €3,987,540 jackpot winning ticket will be revealed in the coming days.


