Lotto millionaire made in Dublin shop as customer wins over €2m in jackpot

The moment shop-owner Adrian Peters got the call was “bittersweet” as he had forgotten to buy a ticket in his own shop for the Lotto draw.

XL on The Rise in Mount Merrion sold a winning Quick Pick ticket worth €2,310,972 this week.

The winner is yet to claim their prize.

It was a ‘pinch-me’ moment for owner Adrian Peters who has now been running the shop for almost 38 years.

"We’re open since 1973, so this year we’ll be fifty years in business,” he grinned.

"We’re a small family run, local shop in the heart of Mount Merrion. We’re surrounded by a cluster of shops like the local hairdresser and chemist.

"Ah, it was great to get the phone call that we’d sold the winning ticket. In these current times, it’s nice to get a bit of positive news.”

The moment Adrian got the call was “bittersweet” he said, as he had forgotten to buy a Lotto ticket in his own shop that same evening.

“I actually forgot to buy my own ticket in the shop yesterday, so on my way home I stopped into a petrol station and bought one,” he said.

"So, I knew straight away when I got the call, it wasn’t me who won! It was very bittersweet!

"I do wish the winner all the best and I do hope it’s one of our local, loyal customers.”

The National Lottery are still waiting for the winner to claim the over €2m prize and have advised the newly-made millionaire to sign the back of their Quick Pick ticket to keep it safe.

"The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize,” a Lotto spokesperson said.