Lost cow ‘arrested’ at Roscommon Garda Station
The young white heifer appeared at Roscommon Garda Station over the weekend, much to officers’ surprise.
Residents in Roscommon were stunned after a lost cow was spotted meandering the streets of the county town.
The young white heifer was on the loose and it fell to local gardai who were dispatched to round her up.
They ushered her in the back gate of the Roscommon Garda Station, which is based in the centre of the town, and contacted a local vet.
Gardai were able to locate her owner by scanning her ear tag which revealed the herd number and subsequently, the herd owner.
Taking to social media, the Garda Síochána North Western Region page shared a photo of the confused animal outside the station complete with some bovine-inspired puns that had followers creasing with laughter.
“Despite this heifer pulling a Moo-dini at the weekend, Gardaí in Roscommon were eventually able to moove her on from the station,” a spokesperson wrote.
“She's been released on bale to appear before the Hide Court at a later date. #HeretoHelp”.
One social media user hit back with their own clever pun, writing: “An udder disgrace lads, ye are milking it now”.
And another added: “Bet the judge will take no bull(s**t) there!”
