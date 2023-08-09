Lorry driver dies from injuries at scene of single-vehicle crash in Co Down

‘Sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene’

A lorry driver has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Down.

The collision happened on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromora on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.

“Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

“Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”