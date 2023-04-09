Longford woman battling rare cancer passes away just two days after 36th birthday

Her plight was made all the more heartbreaking amid fears her condition went undiagnosed for three years

Laura had battled to the very end

Paul said his 'soul mate, best friend and pillar of strength' had passed away

Laura was given just weeks to live at the beginning of last month

A Longford woman who had been hoping to travel to Mexico for potentially life-saving cancer treatment has passed away just two days after her 36th birthday.

Laura Gilmore Anderson, who lived in Scotland with her husband, Paul, was diagnosed with a rare and incurable neuroendocrine tumour (NET) in her pancreas in July 2020.

Her plight was made all the more heartbreaking amid fears her condition went undiagnosed for three years despite countless visits to her GP and having spent months off work owing to crippling pain.

At the beginning of last month, the former Sligo IT graduate was told she had just weeks to live.

Laura, received the heartbreaking news just days after enjoying a once in a ­lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris.

Laura was given just weeks to live at the beginning of last month

Speaking at the time, Laura revealed how doctors effectively informed her to go home and spend her final days with her family after all preventative treatments used to stop the spread of neuroendocrine tumours which have ravaged her body over the last three years had failed.

Fighting back tears, Laura, said, “If only love and kindness could cure me, I would be cured right now. I am too young to die, I am only 35 and I don’t want to give up.”

In July 2021, Laura, thanks to sustained fundraising on both sides of the Irish Sea, flew out to Mexico’s Hope for Cancer clinic, a facility recognised as a world leader in holistic oncology.

When doctors delivered the devastating news at the beginning of March that her condition had deteriorated, a GoFundMe page aptly dubbed ‘Help Laura Heal her NET cancer’ raised in excess of £400,000 as part of a concerted bid to allow the Longford woman return to Mexico.

Paul said his 'soul mate, best friend and pillar of strength' had passed away

That came just under two years after she first flew out to Mexico’s Hope for Cancer clinic, a facility recognised as a world leader in holistic oncology.

However, in a heart-trending tribute posted online by her husband Paul, he told of how his “soul mate, best friend and pillar of strength” had passed away.

“I’m heartbroken to say that Laura passed peacefully in her home at 11:11 this morning, surrounded by her family,” he wrote.

Laura had battled to the very end

“We are all so proud of her strength and determination in her battle these last few years. Laura has shown us all what an amazing, strong, wonderful, beautiful and courageous woman she was, especially in the past week, not giving up the fight until her final breath.”

Longford GAA, of whom Laura’s father, Brendan was a former chairman of, likewise took to Twitter as news of Laura’s passing filtered through.

“Longford GAA are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Gilmore Anderson today.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her husband Paul, her parents Brendan and Anne, and the extended Gilmore and Anderson families at this sad time.”