Longford plane crash: Irish pilot cheats death after aircraft comes down in field
A pilot is recovering this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Co Longford last night.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the north Longford town shortly after the incident was reported at around 9:30pm.
The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.
The scene itself was cordoned off with the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit expected to carry out a full investigation.
Read more
A garda spokesperson said: "The accident happened at around 9:30pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash last night 6th of June, 2022 at approximately 9.30pm at Drumlish."
"A male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.
"Gardaí preserved the scene pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified."
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home