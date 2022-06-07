Longford plane crash: Irish pilot cheats death after aircraft comes down in field

The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment

A pilot is recovering this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Co Longford last night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the north Longford town shortly after the incident was reported at around 9:30pm.

The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

The scene itself was cordoned off with the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit expected to carry out a full investigation.

Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Photo: James Flynn/APX

A garda spokesperson said: "The accident happened at around 9:30pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash last night 6th of June, 2022 at approximately 9.30pm at Drumlish."

"A male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.

"Gardaí preserved the scene pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified."