Locals vow to rally round heartbroken family of toddler after tragic choking death in Cork

It is the second similar tragedy in days following the death of a toddler in Co Wicklow

A postmortem will take place on the child's remains at Cork University Hospital

Locals in Skibbereen in Co Cork have vowed to offer every support available to the family of a two year old boy who died after a tragic choking incident.

In Cork on Wednesday, a young boy choked to death on a piece of fruit, believed to be a grape, at his family home. It has been described as a “devastating tragedy”.

It was the second similar tragedy in a matter of days after a child aged about two years old, became ill after complications when eating food in a creche in Co Wicklow.

In the Cork incident, the young boy – who was aged between two and three – was in the kitchen of his home in Skibbereen when he got into difficulty after swallowing the fruit.

The alarm was raised and emergency services rushed to the scene. Gardaí arrived shortly after 9pm and paramedics performed CPR on the young boy.

Despite the frantic efforts of the emergency services to save him, the little boy died at the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said they were treating the death as a tragic accident and that foul play was not suspected.

“The coroner (for west Cork) has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident, no further information is available.”

Independent Councillor Karen Coakley, who is a former Mayor of Skibbereen, said that there was a sense of "numbness" locally following the tragedy.

"I heard it yesterday morning and nobody seemed to know who it was. Sometimes when you don't know who it is is it is almost as if it hasn't happened.

"Where it happened is near where I am living. Supposedly the family moved to town over the last couple of months.

“It is almost sadder because if they just moved to town they don't really have a network of support just yet or family support. Supporting them is all you can do.

“People are just so numb because it is such a cute age when a child is between two and three. It is just so tragic. A simple, simple little accident. It is just heartbreaking."

Cllr Coakley says the community plans to do everything in its power to assist the bereaved family.

"You don't have to be a parent to feel this. It is just heartbreaking. It is just so traumatic. We will do whatever we can."

Meanwhile, this is the second tragedy involving a child in the town over the last year. In January of last year a toddler died after was struck by a car in the driveway of a house in the Tralispean area of the West Cork town.

The 18 month old boy was taken from the scene by ambulance to CUH where he was pronounced dead.

In the Co Wicklow tragedy, it is understood that complications developed after the child ate some food at a creche.

An ambulance was called and the child was taken to Crumlin children’s hospital in Dublin, but was later pronounced dead.

No foul play or negligence is suspected.

The child’s family are described as being “extremely devastated” about the tragedy.