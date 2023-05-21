Locals to lift blockade at asylum seeker hotel in Inch, Co Clare

Residents of Inch, Co Clare began protesting outside Magowna House Hotel last Monday after a group of 33 international protection applicants arrived at the venue.

People maintaining their protest at the road leading to Magowna House in Co Clare.

Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien has welcomed the decision by Co Clare residents to remove a blockade from a hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Some furious locals blockaded the road at the Magowna House Hotel with tractors and a silage bale in an act of protest.

In a Twitter statement released on Sunday, Joe O’Brien said that the residents have agreed to remove the roadblocks after an “honest, open discussion” in Ennis on Thursday.

“I welcome the decision of the residents to remove the blockade,” said Mr O’Brien.

“My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest, open discussion, and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation.”

Mr O’Brien had previously proposed a four-week freeze on asylum seekers being brought to Magowna House in a bid to lift the blockade, which he reiterated in his statement.

“I look forward to working with the provider and my officials to develop a programme of education, training and other supports for the people residing in Magowna House. I look forward to returning to Magowna in four weeks as agreed.”

As well as removing the blockade, Inch residents will refrain from protesting at the entrance to Magowna House.

However, locals have said they will continue to oppose the housing of asylum seekers at the hotel and plan to protest elsewhere.

“A peaceful protest will continue and we will continue to have dialogue with the government until a resolution is found. Our position is this property is not suitable for this purpose,” one community member told the Irish Examiner.

Residents are due to hold further talks with officials in the coming days.