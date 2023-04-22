Locals to give Donald Trump as warm a welcome as Joe Biden when he arrives in Co Clare

People living in and around Doonbeg have credited the former president with bringing significant investment and tourism interest to the area

Gardaí are tight lipped about plans for former US President Donald Trump to visit Ireland next month – but locals near his Co Clare resort expect he will receive a warm welcome.

They said that despite a series of controversies surrounding Mr Trump, people living and working in or around his resort in west Clare will be happy to see him.

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel managing director Joe Russell said Mr Trump is expected there during the first week in May.

Local Fine Gael councillor Gabriel Keating said the only downside to the visit is that it will come so soon on the back of current President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Ireland.

“A former American president coming to a little village like Doonbeg, where he has a business employing a few hundred people, is a good thing,” Mr Keating added.

“Businesspeople will be delighted. Clare is the home of tourism.

“Controversy goes out the window when somebody comes to promote an area, which he will do. The fact he is coming will bring a lot of people. It’s great for business and great for the area.”

Recent filings in the US show Mr Trump has valued the resort in Co Clare at between US$25m and $50m. The valuation is part of an ethics declaration of his assets as a declared candidate for the upcoming US presidential election next year.

Mr Trump is expected to run despite facing criminal charges in the US.

Last month he pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges in relation to the 2016 presidential election, including allegations of falsifying business records to hide information which could have damaged his campaign.

He last visited the resort in Co Clare in 2019 during his term as president.

There were a series of anti-Trump demonstrations then, most notably in Dublin where protestors raised an inflatable “Trump Baby” blimp at the Garden of Remembrance.

However, the reception in west Clare at the time was largely welcoming of the then-President.

Doonbeg resident Joe Hurley, a former principal at the local national school, said there will be some people who will be unhappy to see Mr Trump arrive in Ireland but many living in west Clare are generally supportive of what he has done for the area since he bought the resort in 2014.

“He has brought great employment up at the Trump International golf course. It has brought prosperity to the village and the parish and west Clare,” Mr Hurley said.

“People here look at it from a business point of view and will welcome him.“

Any visit by a current or former US president would be expected to lead to a significant security operation involving US officials and gardaí.

American security personnel accompanying Mr Trump will stay at the hotel with him.

Gardaí however are refusing to comment on any support they may be asked to provide during the visit.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on any matters of national or International security,” a garda spokesman said.