Liveline listener claims to see ‘unbelievable’ image of Padre Pio in wooden banister

An Irish woman has shared a photo of what she believes is an image of Padre Pio on the wooden banister of her staircase.

Kay (80) was shocked when her husband noticed the wood grains resembled the Italian saint and said there was no doubt that Padre Pio’s face was “in the banisters upstairs”.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline, she explained that builders had installed a new wooden staircase in her home when the “unbelievable” discovery was made.

“They were doing the banisters upstairs and my husband was giving them a hand. He was sanding down the banisters upstairs and he stopped and said to [a builder], ‘Will you come in and have a look at this?’

“And he said, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it. That’s Padre Pio!’ His face is in the banisters upstairs. It’s been sanded and varnished many, many times and his face is still there as prominent as ever.

“It’s unbelievable. You can see his face, you can see the high forehead, you can see the beard, and you can see his eyes.”

Kay is adamant that the face in the banisters was St Pio and even showed her friends a photo to see if they thought the same.

“I took a photo of it and showed my friends and they can’t believe it. I said to them, ‘Who do you think this is?’ and they said ‘That’s Padre Pio!’

“It’s not anybody; it’s Padre Pio. It’s the image of Padre Pio. It’s definitely Padre Pio.”

She explained that she has “great faith” and devotion to the saint after he “took me through” a breast cancer operation in the 1990s.

“I had a small little relic of Padre Pio in my hand going down for my operation and the nurse couldn’t believe that it was still in my fist when I came back from my operation. I swear that he took me through it. I’ve never looked back after that.”

It comes after two women reported seeing an apparition of Padre Pio at St Saviour's Church in Limerick city on Friday during a mass to mark the 54th anniversary of the saint’s death.

Mary Tynan and Nelly Cosgrave said that said that an enlarged photograph of St Pio changed colour and evolved into a discernible figure of Pio dressed in a brown habit.

“It was absolutely amazing. I saw the picture lighting up, illuminating, it was wavering. You could see the light flashing on it,” said Ms Tynan.

“I saw the picture changing colours, it went all silvery and shiny, I was three seats back and it got so clear, this was going on for a while,” said Ms Tynan.

“The floor [in the photo] became very clear, and Padre Pio appeared like a breeze, right down to the front of the picture, I could see his brown Capuchin habit, I could see that as clear as could be, and he was standing on his side,” Tynan continued.

“It was so real, it’s very hard to explain it to people, it was remarkable. I kept looking, I was shocked but what do you do?

“I think, because the two of us saw it, it proves that it did happen, I’m not taken-in easily. I know it happened, and I’m still trying to work it out.”